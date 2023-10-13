China-Mongolia border port sees record-high goods volume in first three quarters
HOHHOT, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The volume of goods handled in the first three quarters of this year by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, exceeded 27.47 million tonnes, up 139.4 percent year on year, hitting a record high since the port was opened.
Notably, the port handled about 26.5 million tonnes of imported coal during the period, a surge of 148.01 percent year on year. It also handled 652,100 tonnes of imported copper refined powder in the first three quarters, an increase of 11.52 percent year on year, said the port administration on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the port saw 322,400 tonnes of export goods during the same period, up 56.26 percent year on year.
In 2022, the port completed the customs clearance of over 19 million tonnes of goods, more than twice that of 2021.
Situated in north China's Inner Mongolia, Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub in the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Mongolia Friendship Week kicks off in Ulan Bator
- 14th China-Mongolia media forum held in north China
- China, Russia, Mongolia hold meeting of high representatives for security issues
- China, Mongolia agree to deepen security cooperation
- China-Mongolia border port has handled over 1 mln travelers this year
- Chinese experience helps ecological restoration efforts in Mongolia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.