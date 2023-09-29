China-Mongolia border port has handled over 1 mln travelers this year

HOHHOT, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has handled more than 1 million inbound and outbound travelers so far this year, with a single-day high of over 8,800 people, local authorities said on Thursday.

Customs clearance services for passenger traffic at the Erenhot highway port, located on the border of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, resumed on Jan. 8, and China-Mongolia international passenger train services resumed on Aug. 30.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the land port has handled approximately 169,000 vehicles this year, according to the port's entry-exit border inspection station.

In recent years, bilateral trade between China and Mongolia has seen a steady rise in scale.

In 2022, bilateral trade totaled 12.2 billion U.S. dollars in value, an increase of 34 percent year on year. It soared 62.6 percent year on year in the first six months of 2023, maintaining a strong growth momentum, according to official data.

