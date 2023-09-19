14th China-Mongolia media forum held in north China

HOHHOT, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 14th China-Mongolia Media Forum was held on Monday in the city of Ulanqab in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Focusing on the use of media power to serve modernization and common development, the forum attracted over 150 guests from the media sectors in both countries.

Liu Siyang, vice president of the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) and secretary of the association's leading Party members group, told the forum that this year marks the 10th anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative.

Over the past decade, China and Mongolia have shown mutual respect, worked together for common development, engaged in frequent high-level interactions, and maintained continuous people-to-people exchanges, and bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results, Liu said.

He noted that he expects the media organizations of both countries to play a greater role in serving modernization and promoting friendly cooperation between China and Mongolia, which would benefit both countries and their peoples.

Otgonbaatar Ulziibayar, president of the Confederation of Mongolian Journalists, said at the forum that cooperation between the Chinese and Mongolian media sectors has seen progress and contributed to deepening the friendship between the two countries.

Through the forum, practical bilateral cooperation in various fields will be strengthened and make a positive contribution to the friendship between the two countries, said Ulziibayar.

Chinese and Mongolian media also renewed the Belt and Road news exchange and cooperation agreement during the event.

Established in 2010, the forum has become an important platform for media organizations in both countries to advance exchanges and cooperation.

