China-Mongolia border port sees rising goods volume
(Xinhua) 16:45, August 04, 2023
HOHHOT, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The volume of goods handled this year by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, exceeded 20 million tonnes as of Thursday, up 170.94 percent year on year.
Notably, the port handled nearly 19.6 million tonnes of imported coal during the period, a surge of 186.28 percent year on year, the port management office of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region said Friday.
In 2022, the port completed the customs clearance of over 19 million tonnes of goods, more than twice that of 2021.
Situated in north China's Inner Mongolia, Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub in the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.
