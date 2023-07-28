Mongolian students receive admission notices of Chinese universities

Xinhua) 10:39, July 28, 2023

ULAN BATOR, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony to hand over admission notices of Chinese universities to Mongolian students was held here on Thursday.

A total of 49 Mongolian students who will study in China with scholarships from the Chinese government received the admission notices.

"China is the only ancient civilization in the world with an uninterrupted history of civilization, and it is also the second largest economy in the world with prosperity, social stability and rapid development," said Li Zhi, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator.

Li expressed hope that the Mongolian students studying in China will actively adapt to the new environment, study hard, and strive to become ambassadors of China-Mongolia exchanges in the future.

"I am grateful to the Chinese government for giving me the opportunity to study in China. I will do my best and live up to everyone's expectations," said Munkhbat Munkhdelger, who will study medicine at Peking University.

She said that the scholarship of the Chinese government is not only an economic support for international students studying in China, but also a great opportunity for them to discover themselves.

