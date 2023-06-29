Mongolian PM lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square

Xinhua) 08:49, June 29, 2023

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

