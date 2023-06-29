Home>>
Mongolian PM lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square
(Xinhua) 08:49, June 29, 2023
Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets with Mongolian PM
- China, Mongolia, Russia call for business cooperation to boost trade, economic recovery
- Senior CPC official meets delegations from Azerbaijan, Mongolia
- China, Mongolia have to jointly fight against desertification
- China, Mongolia trade via Ganqmod Port exceeds 10 mln tonnes
- Senior CPC official meets Mongolian delegation
- China-Mongolia border port sees surging cargo, passenger volumes in Q1
- Senior diplomat calls for closer China-Mongolia coordination
- Booming business returns to China-Mongolia border areas
- Chinese, Mongolian FMs pledge to enhance cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.