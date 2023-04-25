China, Mongolia trade via Ganqmod Port exceeds 10 mln tonnes

Xinhua) 15:10, April 25, 2023

HOHHOT, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The trade volume between China and Mongolia via Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port between the two countries, has surpassed 10 million tonnes so far this year, the port's administration authority said on Monday.

Situated in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Ganqmod Port handled approximately 10.02 million tonnes of goods from Jan. 1 to April 22, with a daily average of 112,600 tonnes.

Ganqmod Port is the first highway port in the region to reach the 10-million-tonne mark in 2023, hitting the target nearly four months earlier than in 2022.

The port has been striving to raise its clearance efficiency by implementing more measures to facilitate trade, said the administration authority.

Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country, and an important hub on the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.

