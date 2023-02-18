Senior diplomat calls for closer China-Mongolia coordination

Xinhua) 10:57, February 18, 2023

Wang Yi (R), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, holds a brief meeting with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday called for closer China-Mongolia coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs.

China and Mongolia, as neighbors, should strengthen exchanges and cooperation, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, told Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg during a brief meeting on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference.

Battsetseg said that she looked forward to maintaining the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges this year and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

Wang arrived in Munich on Friday after his visits to France and Italy earlier this week and is expected to deliver a speech at the China session of this year's Munich Security Conference. He will continue his visits to Hungary and Russia after the stop in Germany.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)