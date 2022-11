Profile: Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh

Xinhua) 10:04, November 28, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to China from Sunday to Monday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Born in 1968, Khurelsukh served as deputy prime minister of Mongolia twice from 2014 to 2015 and from 2016 to 2017. He became prime minister in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020. He was elected president in June 2021.

This is Khurelsukh's first visit to China as president.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)