Chinese defense minister holds virtual meeting with Mongolian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:57, November 20, 2022

XI'AN, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe held a virtual meeting with Mongolian Minister of Defense Gursed Saikhanbayar on Saturday.

Under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Mongolia have made solid progress in developing a community with a shared future, Wei said.

Wei expressed his hope that the two militaries will keep closer strategic communication, expand joint training, deepen border control cooperation and carry out multilateral interactions to push their relations to a higher level.

Saikhanbayar said that Mongolia is willing to work with China to deepen practical cooperation in personnel training, international peacekeeping operations, and medical care in schools, among other fields, and jointly push forward the in-depth development of bilateral defense relations.

Wei also briefed his Mongolian counterpart on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Saikhanbayar extended congratulations on the successful convening of the congress.

