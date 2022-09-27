China-Mongolia Friendship Week kicks off

Xinhua) 08:45, September 27, 2022

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China-Mongolia Friendship Week, aimed at increasing mutual understanding between the two peoples and expanding people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation between the two countries, started here on Monday.

Nyamdorj Ankhbayar, state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, said at the opening ceremony that the friendly relations and cooperation between Mongolia and China is continuously expanding in all fields, the friendship between the two peoples is strengthening, and the comprehensive strategic partnership is developing successfully.

Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Chai Wenrui said he hopes that a series of activities of the Mongolia-China Friendship Week will further strengthen the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and lay a solid public opinion foundation for the long-term and stable development of China-Mongolia relations.

Various activities, including photo exhibitions on China's Tianjin city, Yunnan Province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the launch ceremony of the Mongolian edition of "Dictionary of Chinese Cultural Knowledge" and an essay competition for Mongolian journalists and researchers titled "China's Development through My Eyes" will be held during the week.

In addition, documentaries on China's poverty alleviation achievements and its fight against desertification will be broadcasted on several Mongolian TV channels this week.

