Mongolian PM meets with Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:43, August 09, 2022

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Mongolian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Sunday.

Asking Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese leaders, Oyun-Erdene thanked China for providing Mongolia with vaccines and anti-pandemic supplies and helping Mongolia protect the health and well-being of its people, which fully proved that "a friend in need is a friend indeed."

The Mongolian side takes neighboring countries as priorities in its foreign policy, regards China as a good neighbor that is more valuable than gold, and looks forward to deepening synergy of development strategies with China so as to accelerate cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Noting that the MPP has just celebrated its centenary, Oyun-Erdene wished the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) a complete success, and hoped to strengthen exchanges with the CPC at a new starting point and learn from the experience of governing the country and the party.

Oyun-Erdene emphasized that Mongolia firmly believes that any country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and independent choice of development path should be respected.

He also stressed that Mongolia firmly supports the one-China principle, and opposes interference by external forces in China's internal affairs such as issues related to Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

China is a responsible major country and represents the future of Asia, he said, adding that China's development is in line with the common interests of Asian countries.

Mongolia firmly supports China, a friendly neighbor, in its further development, and hopes to achieve common development and prosperity with China, he added.

Wang conveyed Chinese leaders' cordial greetings to Oyun-Erdene, saying that China and Mongolia are linked by mountains and waters, and the only right choice for both sides is peace and friendship, mutual benefit and win-win, as well as mutual understanding and support.

China appreciates Mongolia's firm adherence to the one-China principle and its support for China to safeguard its core interests, Wang said.

China also respects Mongolia's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and supports the country in choosing a development path that suits its own national conditions in accordance with the aspirations of the Mongolian people, as well as in facilitating a stable governance and focusing on development, he added.

Wang said that China has always pursued a good-neighborliness policy and friendship featuring amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, always been accommodating the comfort of its neighbors and willing to share China's development opportunities.

China places the promotion of China-Mongolia friendly cooperation at an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy, Wang said, adding that no matter how China develops in the future, this policy will not change.

Citing an old saying that when brothers are of the same mind, they can cut through metal, Wang said the Chinese side is willing to work with Mongolia to deepen the three alignments between China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Mongolia's Prairie Road development strategy, the Global Development Initiative and Mongolia's New Revival Policy, and China's "two-stage" strategic plan and Mongolia's long-term development policy, so as to create three engines for further development of bilateral relations and inject strong impetus into mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on governance and development experience and future plans for practical cooperation. They agreed that the two countries should maintain high-level exchanges and inter-party exchanges, and be committed to building great enterprise of century-old parties and speed up their respective development and revitalization.

In addition, the two sides agreed to promote the construction of ports and passages, improve the efficiency of customs clearance, build up major demonstration projects in fields of infrastructure and energy, and strengthen youth exchanges and local cooperation.

Wang also said that China and Mongolia enjoy high economic complementarity, and China is ready to help Mongolia transform its resource endowments into development advantages and tangible development achievements.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)