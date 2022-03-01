China-Mongolia border port sees growth in freight transport
Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2021 shows freight trains at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)
HOHHOT, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has seen a significant rise in China-Europe freight trains so far this year, according to the local railway authorities.
Since Jan. 1, the port has handled a total of 503 China-Europe freight trains, up 27.9 percent from the same period last year.
The 500th China-Europe freight train this year passed through the port at 1 p.m. Monday, a milestone that took 18 fewer days to accomplish than last year.
The number of inbound trains totaled 232, up 33.3 percent, while the number of outbound trains reached 271, a rise of 23.6 percent.
The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region now serves 54 China-Europe freight-train routes, connecting over 60 overseas destinations across more than 10 countries.
