Interview: China's development to benefit world, says Mongolian FM

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's development will benefit its neighbors as well as the whole world, Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"Today, China is developing rapidly, the livelihood of its people is improving day by day," said Battsetseg. "As a neighboring country, Mongolia has always applauded the achievements of the Chinese people."

"I am confident that China's development will benefit its neighbors, regional countries and the world," she said.

The Chinese government has made a significant contribution to overcoming the most difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mongolia by providing much-needed vaccines, drugs and medical supplies, said Battsetseg.

"It is important that our two peoples sincerely support each other in this difficult time," she said. "The young people of the two countries have exchanged words of encouragement on social media, which is an important expression of mutual understanding between the two peoples."

The foreign minister also spoke highly of China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, which "has been a major factor in reducing the spread of the coronavirus around the world."

Praising the good organization of the Beijing Winter Olympics, she said that as a neighbor with a comprehensive strategic partnership, Mongolia has consistently supported any efforts by China to successfully host the Games.

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene became one of the first foreign leaders to express willingness to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in person, Battsetseg said, adding that the prime minister has clearly said that the Olympic Games, a symbol of the unity of humanity and peace, should not be politicized in any way.

The Chinese government, with the warm support of its people, has successfully hosted the Winter Olympics, giving hope and encouragement to the world as it fights the pandemic, Battsetseg said.

"I am impressed by the solution to provide solar and wind energy for the infrastructure of the Olympic Villages. The combination of renewable energy and green technology in the use of the latest scientific and technological advances is unique," she said.

During his visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene and Chinese leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues, Battsetseg said.

She added that the two governments issued a joint statement to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including intensifying development projects and programs and strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, finance, energy, telecommunications, infrastructure and green development after the pandemic.

Oyun-Erdene's visit to China has been important in strengthening high-level mutual understanding on bilateral relations and cooperation, bringing cooperation to a new level, and advancing major trade and economic projects, the foreign minister noted.

The two countries should make full use of the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation and enhance their coordination between the relevant organizations in order to promptly implement the issues agreed during the visit and advance major joint projects and infrastructure construction.

Mongolia will establish a working group consisting of representatives of the parties involved to promote the coordination with China, said Battsetseg.

In order to normalize the operation of the border checkpoints, the Mongolian side also plans to improve its organizational work and anti-pandemic measures, she said.

Despite the difficult circumstances caused by the pandemic, Mongolia and China still worked closely together to promote bilateral trade and economic cooperation, said Battsetseg.

Meanwhile, in addition to strengthening bilateral cooperation in traditional sectors such as trade, economy, culture and humanitarian ties, Mongolia and China need to work together to protect the environment, especially in the fight against desertification.

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues in the world and there is great potential to intensify bilateral cooperation in combating desertification and yellow dust storms, she said, adding that leaders of the two countries have paid special attention to this issue and regularly exchanged views during their talks.

Battsetseg expressed confidence that after the pandemic, the two sides will make joint efforts to intensify bilateral cooperation in all fields, focus on the implementation of the consensus of the two countries' leaders and support each other.

