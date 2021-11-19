Home>>
China remains Mongolia's top export destination, import supplier in first 10 months
(Xinhua) 09:07, November 19, 2021
ULAN BATOR, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China remains Mongolia's top export destination in the first 10 months of this year, accounting for 86.3 percent of Mongolia's total exports, the Mongolian National Statistics Office (NSO) said Thursday.
The world's second-largest economy also remained Mongolia's top import supplier in the January-October period, accounting for 39.7 percent of the latter's total imports, the NSO said.
Mongolia traded with a total of 151 economies around the world in the above-mentioned period, during which the landlocked Asian country's foreign trade volume reached 13.2 billion U.S. dollars, up 26.3 percent from the same period of last year, according to the statistical agency.
