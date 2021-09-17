China, Mongolia pledge to enhance cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua)

DUSHANBE, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan in the capital of Tajikistan here, with both sides vowing to promote bilateral cooperation.

Wang said that China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and that the development of bilateral relations maintains a good momentum.

China has always pursued a good-neighborliness policy, and is willing to continue to help Mongolia develop its economy and improve people's wellbeing, Wang said.

He noted that both sides should continue to uphold mutual respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, core interests and major concerns, and provide political guarantees for the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations.

China will firmly support Mongolia's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, steadily promote bilateral cooperation on major projects, and create more growth points for cooperation, Wang said, adding that China supports Mongolia in strengthening its cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

For his part, Amarsaikhan said that China is Mongolia's good neighbor and partner.

With China's help, Mongolia is gradually emerging from the worst in fighting the pandemic, Amarsaikhan said, expressing his sincere gratitude to China for supporting Mongolia's fight against the pandemic, especially the provision of high-quality vaccines.

Amarsaikhan added that Mongolia firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests, adheres to mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, education, and humanities.

He also hoped that the two sides will strengthen high-level exchanges, lift the level of bilateral cooperation, and further strengthen the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

