China provides Mongolia with enormous support in COVID-19 vaccination: Mongolian FM

Xinhua) 13:12, July 09, 2021

ULAN BATOR, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China has provided Mongolia with enormous support and help with its COVID-19 vaccination, Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg has said.

"The COVID-19 is a major global challenge. We have been cooperating closely with China, our closest neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, to win the fight against the outbreak," Battsetseg told Xinhua in a recent interview.

During the difficult time of the pandemic, the Chinese leaders and people have provided enormous support and help to Mongolia and solve its vaccine problem in a very short time, Battsetseg said.

Noting Mongolia has now become one of the countries with the highest vaccination rates, the foreign minister said the Mongolian government and people will never forget the Chinese help.

Mongolia launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, over 55 percent of Mongolia's total population have been fully vaccinated, according to the country's health ministry.

Most of these people were vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, said Battsetseg.

In addition, China has donated a large number of medical supplies and equipment to support the Mongolian government's efforts to combat COVID-19, the foreign minister said, expressing her sincere gratitude to China.

