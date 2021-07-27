Chinese, Mongolian defense ministers agree to strengthen cooperation

Xinhua) 11:00, July 27, 2021

ULAN BATOR, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe and Mongolian Defense Minister Gursed Saikhanbayar pledged here on Monday to beef up pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries.

China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and their building of a community with a shared future has been constantly deepened, Wei said during a meeting with Saikhanbayar.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have been supporting each other and working together to overcome difficulties, setting an example of anti-pandemic cooperation among neighboring countries and injecting positive energy into a turbulent world, he said.

The two sides should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, remain highly vigilant against interference by outside forces in regional affairs, and jointly safeguard regional security and stability, Wei added.

The Chinese military is willing to work with the Mongolian side to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance strategic mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, and make greater contribution to the sound and steady development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he said.

Saikhanbayar extended his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Mongolia highly appreciates China's building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, among other remarkable achievements, and is grateful to China for its support and assistance in fighting the epidemic and boosting trade, he said.

Mongolia attaches great importance to its relations with China and will continue to actively promote pragmatic cooperation in such fields as defense and security, strengthen communication and coordination with China on regional issues, and make positive efforts for regional peace and stability, Saikhanbayar said.

Also on Monday, Mongolia's parliamentary speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar met with Wei in Ulan Bator.

