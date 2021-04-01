China, Mongolia vow to enhance parliamentary cooperation

April 01, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Gombojav Zandanshatar, Mongolia's parliamentary speaker, via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks with Gombojav Zandanshatar, Mongolia's parliamentary speaker, via video link on Wednesday. Both sides agreed to enhance exchanges and cooperation between their legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Mongolia have understood and supported each other and set a model of cooperation between neighboring countries in the fight against the pandemic, which illustrated the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China and Mongolia should continue to strengthen mutual political trust in the post-pandemic period, further develop mutually beneficial cooperation, and accelerate the alignment of China's Belt and Road Initiative and Mongolia's Prairie Road development strategy, to better benefit the two peoples and promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said.

The two legislative bodies should continue to strengthen friendly exchanges, maintain close high-level exchanges, promptly approve, revise or issue legal documents that are conducive to improving bilateral ties, and strengthen exchanges of experience in implementing the rule of law, developing the economy, improving people's livelihoods, and maintaining stability.

Zandanshatar said the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the NPC and make positive contributions to promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

