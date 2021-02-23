Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Mongolia receives donated COVID-19 vaccine from China

(CGTN)    11:35, February 23, 2021

Mongolia on Monday night received 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China.

The vaccine donation was welcomed at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Mongolia's capital city of Ulan Bator by Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan and Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Chai Wenrui.

"On behalf of the Mongolian government and people, I would like to express my deep gratitude to China, our friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, for extending its helping hand during this difficult time," said Amarsaikhan.

