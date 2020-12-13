Hubei's thank-you testing kits leave for Mongolia

WUHAN, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 30,000 testing kits donated by central China's Hubei Province, once hard hit by COVID-19, left for Mongolia on Saturday as gifts in appreciation of their previous donation of sheep in support of China's COVID-19 fight.

The testing kits for detecting the novel coronavirus are expected to arrive at the port of Erenhot, Inner Mongolia, on Dec. 14, making use of strict safety measures and cold-chain transportation.

At a ceremony in Hubei's capital city of Wuhan earlier this month, the province also promised to donate three units of PCR testing equipment and 22,000 locally produced brick-tea products to Mongolia.

Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga visited China in February, during a critical stage of China's COVID-19 battle, and promised to send 30,000 sheep as a token of support.

The first batch of 11,267 sheep arrived in Wuhan in late November after being slaughtered. The Hubei government decided to deliver the mutton to medical workers in Hubei who contributed to the COVID-19 fight, as well as to the relatives of those who died in the line of duty, and medical teams across the country that were sent to Hubei to offer a helping hand.