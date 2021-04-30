China provides anti-pandemic supplies to Mongolia
ULAN BATOR, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese commission of the Joint Commission on Mongolia-China Border has donated medical supplies to Mongolia to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Mongolia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
The anti-pandemic supplies include face masks and shields, goggles and protective suits.
The assistance will be distributed to four provinces, namely Dornogovi, Umnugovi, Dornod and Sukhbaatar which border China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the ministry said in a statement.
Mongolia has so far registered a total of 34,623 COVID-19 cases, with more than 100 deaths.
The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has risen sharply since the beginning of April, and around or more than 1,000 cases have been reported per day in the country.
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.