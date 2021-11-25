China, Mongolia pledge to strengthen media cooperation

Xu Lin (on screen), deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, addresses the 12th China-Mongolia media forum, Nov. 24, 2021. The 12th China-Mongolia media forum was held via video link on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 12th China-Mongolia media forum was held via video link on Wednesday.

Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, addressed the forum attended by over 100 representatives from the two countries.

Xu spoke to the participants about the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and encouraged more cooperation among Chinese and Mongolian media outlets to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries and promote the development of bilateral relations.

Chinese and Mongolian media signed several cooperation agreements online at the forum. Initiated in 2010, the forum has become an important platform for the media of both nations to advance exchanges and cooperation.

