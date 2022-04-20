China-Mongolia border port sees robust growth in freight transport in Q1

HOHHOT, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has seen robust growth in China-Europe freight trains in the first quarter of this year, according to the local railway authorities.

From January to March, the port handled a total of 734 China-Europe freight trains, up 25.7 percent year on year.

As of April 17, the port had handled 863 such trains and 89,536 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers, with imported and exported freight weighing more than 3.1 million tonnes.

The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region now serves 57 China-Europe freight-train routes, connecting over 60 overseas destinations across more than 10 countries.

