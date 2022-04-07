China-Mongolia land port sees robust growth in freight exports

Xinhua) 10:01, April 07, 2022

HOHHOT, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The land port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw its freight transport export volume increase 41.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, local authorities have said.

In the first three months, 642,000 tonnes of freight were exported via the port, according to the Erenhot station under the China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd.

During the period, the port logged 734 China-Europe freight trains, up 25.7 percent year on year, said Yun Zhijun, director of the Erenhot station's dispatch desk.

Currently, 57 China-Europe freight train routes pass through Erenhot Port, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border.

