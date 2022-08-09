Mongolian parliamentary speaker reaffirms bilateral friendship with China

Xinhua) 08:29, August 09, 2022

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia's parliamentary speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, saying the two countries always respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and firmly support each other's core interests.

Zandanshatar asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) a complete success, and expressed his admiration for the CPC leading the Chinese people to adhere to the correct development path and make great development achievements.

He added that Mongolia and China always respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and do not interfere in each other's internal affairs. Respecting each other's chosen development path and firmly supporting each other's core interests constitute a long-term policy of the Mongolian side, which "stays still like a mountain and clear as water."

The two sides have joined hands to fight the pandemic by gifting one another with sheep and tea, showing the real friendship between the two countries, Zandanshatar said, adding that Mongolia attaches great importance to learning from the experience of the CPC in state governance and administration, and is willing to strengthen exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries, so as to provide all-round support for the in-depth integration of development strategies of the two sides, deepen mutual trust, consolidate people-to-people friendship, and enhance mutual benefit.

For his part, Wang conveyed the cordial greetings from Li to Zandanshatar, noting that China and Mongolia are good neighbors that cannot be traded for gold. Wang appreciated Mongolia's firm support for China in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying that China will always be Mongolia's reliable neighbor and partner for common development, and is willing to continue to respect and support each other with the Mongolian side.

Wang said that China appreciates Zandanshatar for facilitating the two countries gifting one another with sheep and tea, which vividly illustrates the deep friendship between China and Mongolia in sharing weal and woe and the positive will to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind. He added that the Chinese side is willing to continue to deepen the alignment of development strategies with the Mongolian side, intensify exchanges between their legislative bodies, and consolidate the social foundation of friendship between the two countries.

Wang introduced China's whole-process people's democracy, and pointed out that the CPC has always put people first, and has insisted on theoretical innovation and self-revolution, winning widespread support from the people and maintaining strong vitality. He said that China is willing to carry out the exchange of experience in state governance and administration with the Mongolian side, so as to push forward the process of their respective democratic political construction.

