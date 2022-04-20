China-Mongolia border port sees robust fruit, vegetable exports

Xinhua) 16:44, April 20, 2022

HOHHOT, April 20 (Xinhua) -- From 2018 to the end of March 2022, 366,500 tonnes of fruits and vegetables were exported from China to Mongolia via the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the Erenhot Customs.

The total trade value of fruit and vegetable exports to Mongolia through the port reached 432 million yuan (about 67.5 million U.S. dollars).

In the first quarter of 2022, Erenhot Customs supervised the export of over 8,510 tonnes of fruits and vegetables, worth 16.05 million yuan.

In 2018, a green channel for agricultural products was launched, which has since been putting various kinds of fruit and vegetables on the tables of Mongolian people.

Thanks to this green channel, the fresh fruits and vegetables are allowed to pass through customs at the fastest possible speed.

More than 80 percent of fresh fruits and vegetables in the Mongolian market are Chinese exports supplied via Erenhot.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)