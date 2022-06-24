Home>>
China, Mongolia to jointly translate classics in next 5 yrs
(Xinhua) 16:16, June 24, 2022
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Mongolia signed a memorandum to jointly translate and publish 50 classic books from both countries in the coming five years, to provide more excellent cultural products for the two peoples.
Officials from cultural authorities of the two countries signed the memorandum on Friday, a move to further boost cultural exchanges and mutual learning between the two countries.
