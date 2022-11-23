China expects Mongolian president's visit to elevate ties: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 08:33, November 23, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to taking the upcoming visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh as an opportunity to deepen strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation with Mongolia, according to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 27 to 28, it was announced on Tuesday.

"China looks forward to working with Mongolia to take this visit as an opportunity to deepen our strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation and set an example in neighborly relations to elevate China-Mongolia relations to a new height," said Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson, at a press briefing.

During the visit, the two presidents will hold formal talks, and jointly witness the signing of cooperation documents, Zhao said.

Premier Li Keqiang, and Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will meet with President Khurelsukh respectively, he said.

Leaders of the two countries will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, and jointly chart the future course of the growth of China-Mongolia relations, he said.

The upcoming visit will be Khurelsukh's first visit to China as Mongolian President, which will carry forward the friendship and the fine tradition of close high-level exchanges between the two countries, and shows the excellent growth of the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Zhao.

Khurelsukh paid an official visit to China as Mongolian Prime Minister in 2018.

