China's top legislator meets with Mongolian president

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, met with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Monday.

Noting that China and Mongolia are close neighbors, Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China-Mongolia relations are expected to make new progress under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders.

Li said China is ready to work with Mongolia to continue providing firm mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and will seek further synergy on development strategies, better policy coordination and more multilateral cooperation.

China is willing to continue high-level exchanges with Mongolia's legislature and enhance dialogue and cooperation, to provide legal guarantees for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in all areas, Li added.

While offering congratulations on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Khurelsukh said Mongolia is ready to consolidate its long-term good neighborliness with China, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and further promote the Mongolia-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

