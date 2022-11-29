China, Mongolia agree on shared future

08:16, November 29, 2022 By XU WEI ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping holds a ceremony to welcome visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. DING LIN/XINHUA

Xi, Khurelsukh say nations will jointly pursue modernization

China and Mongolia pledged on Monday to make joint efforts to move toward modernization and work for a shared future featuring peaceful coexistence, solidarity and win-win cooperation.

President Xi Jinping and visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in key areas including the economy, trade, energy, mining and infrastructure, during talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi rolled out the red carpet for Khurelsukh, who is making a two-day state visit to China, which started on Sunday and is his first visit to China since taking office in June 2021.

He said maintaining the long-term stability of good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation between China and Mongolia, as two key neighboring countries, fits the fundamental interests of both peoples.

In the face of mounting global instability and uncertainties, Beijing stands ready to work with Ulan Bator in promoting the steady and sustained growth of bilateral relations and ushering in more benefits for the two peoples, guided by the vision of building a bilateral community with a shared future, Xi said.

The two nations can work together on the path toward national rejuvenation and modernization and set an example for integrated development and a shared future, he said.

Xi urged the two sides to respect each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and development path, and to extend support to each other on issues concerning core interests and major concerns.

It is important to seek greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Prairie Road development strategy; the Global Development Initiative and Mongolia's New Revival Policy; and China's two-step development strategy and Mongolia's long-term development vision until 2050, the president said.

Xi highlighted the need to further bilateral cooperation in information technology and the processing of animal husbandry products.

He called for authorities from both sides to further align efforts in opening new corridors for connectivity, developing the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor and constructing the Mongolian section of the China-Russia natural gas pipeline.

Xi expressed appreciation for Ulan Bator's plan to plant 1 billion trees by 2030, saying that Beijing stands ready to explore the joint establishment of a center to cooperate on tackling desertification.

The two sides should also strengthen exchanges and cooperation between legislative bodies, governments, political parties, and at local levels and in sectors including science and technology, education, health, tourism, media, youth and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

In doing so, the president said, the two sides can cement the foundation for bilateral relations and bring more benefits to their peoples.

China is willing to offer support for construction of projects including a youth sports center in Mongolia and other projects to create new landmarks for bilateral friendship, said Xi.

He stressed that the nations shared common interests in international and regional affairs, adding that China stands ready to closely coordinate and cooperate with Mongolia to jointly uphold true multilateralism, resist bloc confrontation and safeguard unity and cooperation of the international community.

Khurelsukh said the Mongolian side firmly believes that Xi and the Communist Party of China will continue to lead the Chinese people in comprehensively building a strong modern socialist country.

Mongolia is willing to conduct closer political exchanges with China, extend its staunch support and deepen their ironclad friendship, he said.

He reiterated his nation's firm adherence to the one-China policy, which he said will never change.

The Mongolian side speaks highly of China's active contribution to upholding global peace, stability and development and the international system with the United Nations at its core, he added.

The two heads of state witnessed the signing of cooperative agreements in areas including economy, trade, investment, customs, and tackling desertification.

In talks with Khurelsukh on Monday, Premier Li Keqiang said the two sides should bolster cooperation in customs clearance, enhance connectivity in railway hubs, jointly tackle desertification and respond to climate change.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, also met with the Mongolian president on Monday.

