Home>>
Highlights of Xi's three-day trip in Thailand
(People's Daily App) 16:32, November 24, 2022
President Xi Jinping attended the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in the Thai capital Bangkok and paid a visit to the country from November 17 to 19. Check out this video to watch the highlights of Xi's three-day trip to Thailand.
(Produced by Sun Tianren, Wang Xiangyu and Di Jingyuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Jinping on sharing China's development opportunities with world
- Xi exchanges congratulations with governor-general of Jamaica over 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Xi: China open to space exchanges, cooperation
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to UN/China Global Partnership Workshop on Space Exploration, Innovation
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to TWAS 16th General Conference, 30th General Meeting
- China on the new journey an opportunity for the world
- Pooling Asian wisdom for better global governance
- Xi returns to China after G20 summit, APEC meeting, visit to Thailand
- Xi, Peng Liyuan meet with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida
- Xi's overseas trip demonstrates China's commitment to global growth, governance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.