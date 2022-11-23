Xi Jinping on sharing China's development opportunities with world

Xinhua) 08:07, November 23, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has emphasized sharing China's development opportunities with the world on many occasions. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

-- China is ready to work with all countries to practice true multilateralism, build more consensus for openness, jointly overcome the difficulties and challenges confronting global economic growth, and make sure that our commitment to openness will bring about broad prospects for global development.

-- We will strive to safeguard world peace and development as we pursue our own development, and we will make greater contribution to world peace and development through our own development.

-- We will advance a broader agenda of opening up across more areas and in greater depth, follow the Chinese path to modernization, put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy, and continue to share our development opportunities with the world, particularly with the Asia-Pacific region.

-- The Global Development Initiative that I proposed is aimed at meeting the long-term objective and immediate needs of common development of the world, fostering international consensus on promoting development, cultivating new drivers for global development, and facilitating common development and progress of all countries.

-- Today, the China International Import Expo has become a showcase of China's new development paradigm, a platform for high-standard opening-up, and a public good for the whole world.

