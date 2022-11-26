Xi sends condolences to governor general of Solomon Islands over strong earthquake

Xinhua) 09:12, November 26, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent condolences to Governor General of Solomon Islands David Vunagi over a strong earthquake rocking the Pacific island country.

In his message, Xi said that upon learning of the earthquake he would like to extend sincere condolences to the government and people of Solomon Islands on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Noting that China and Solomon Islands are good friends, good brothers and good partners who support and help each other, Xi said China is ready to provide support for the country within its capacity to help local people overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes.

Also on Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang extended condolences to Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

