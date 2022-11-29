Chinese premier meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh Monday in Beijing. Both sides agreed to make joint efforts to promote bilateral ties.

China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors that enjoy unique conditions for developing friendly cooperation and have distinct complementary advantages in many aspects, Li said, adding that China has always attached great importance to its relations with Mongolia and placed bilateral ties in an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy.

China is ready to maintain closer high-level exchanges with Mongolia, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, enhance communication and coordination in regional and international affairs, and jointly push China-Mongolia ties to a new high, Li said.

He stressed that China-Mongolia cooperation is not only conducive to regional stability and development but also contributes to world peace. China is ready to work with Mongolia to improve bilateral economic and trade cooperation, strengthen cooperation on infrastructure construction, coal and other energy development, and jointly safeguard energy security and stable supply.

China will actively promote cooperation on border transit and railway connectivity, and hopes the two countries will strengthen cooperation in combating desertification and strive to cope with climate change, Li added.

Khurelsukh said that Mongolia and China are good neighbors, good friends, and good partners. Mongolia is committed to developing long-term, stable, good-neighborly friendly relations with China and is willing to enhance the synergy of development strategies of the two countries and work to upgrade bilateral trade.

Mongolia is willing to work with China to deepen cooperation on infrastructure, energy and desertification prevention and control; facilitate logistics and transportation, and improve customs clearance at border ports; and make joint efforts to push Mongolia-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high, Khurelsukh said.

