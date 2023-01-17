Mongolia's capital modernizes public transport bus fleet with Chinese-made buses

Xinhua) 11:31, January 17, 2023

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia is modernizing its capital Ulan Bator's public transport bus fleet with Chinese-made buses, the mayor's office said Monday.

Mongolia plans to import 224 buses from China in 2023, and 117 of the buses manufactured by the Chinese company Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus have already arrived in the capital, the office said in a statement.

Around 30 of the imported buses started operating in the capital city from Monday, it said.

The remaining 107 buses are expected to be imported within the next month.

Buses are the most popular form of public transport in Mongolia's capital.

Authorities of the capital city hope the buses will reduce congestion by increasing the number of people willing to use public transportation.

For many years, traffic congestion and public transport services have been the most pressing issues in Ulan Bator, home to around half of the country's 3.4 million population.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)