Senior CPC official meets Mongolian delegation

Xinhua) 09:31, April 21, 2023

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Enkhbaatar Nyamaa, member of the party board and the secretary of the Mongolian People's Party, in Beijing on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged views on implementing the key consensus between the two heads of state, improving experience sharing on party and state governance, and promoting the sound and steady development of China-Mongolia relations.

