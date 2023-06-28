Xi meets with Mongolian PM

Xinhua) 08:10, June 28, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for strengthening connectivity and deepening friendship, mutual trust, and cooperation between China and Mongolia.

Noting the two countries are neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, Xi pointed out that the development of long-term good-neighborliness is a strategic choice made by both sides, which fully conforms to the fundamental interests of the two peoples. China, a trustworthy and reliable partner for Mongolia, attaches great importance to developing China-Mongolia relations, Xi said.

"China stands ready to work with Mongolia to deepen friendship, mutual trust, and cooperation under the guidance of building a China-Mongolia community with a shared future, take China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights, and inject more stability and certainty into the region," he said.

Xi stressed that China and Mongolia should uphold mutual respect for national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, respect the development paths independently chosen by the two peoples, and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

China is advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, while Mongolia is also making efforts in national reform and economic and social development. The two sides can forge ahead to synergize development strategies and work together to promote modernization, he said.

Xi said that China will continue to cooperate with Mongolia in the spirit of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, strengthen connectivity between the two countries, advance the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, and jointly promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China plays an active role in global environmental governance and stands ready to cooperate with Mongolia in preventing and controlling desertification, and will continue to support Mongolia's tree-planting campaign dubbed "Billion Trees," said Xi, adding that China is willing to improve interparty exchanges and promote experience exchanges in state governance with Mongolia.

He pointed out that China and Mongolia are both developing countries, sharing extensive common interests and similar positions on international and regional affairs. He said that China supports Mongolia in playing a positive role in regional and international affairs. He expressed hope that the two sides will uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, firmly safeguard multilateralism, and jointly promote a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation.

For his part, Oyun-Erdene said that Mongolia and China have a shared future and that the heart of the two is connected. He praised the successful hosting of the Winter Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it manifested solidarity and cooperation, boosting the confidence of the international community.

The prime minister appreciated China's remarkable development achievements and leadership in the world, adding that the Mongolian side will not forget the valuable assistance provided by China.

Mongolia is willing to work with China in making the Mongolia-China relations an example for relations between countries, Oyun-Erdene said. He pledged that Mongolia adheres to the one-China principle, supports China's position on Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang, as well as the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative.

He expressed the willingness to work closely with China, continue to uphold mutual respect and support each other's choice of development path, jointly promote a high-quality BRI, and strengthen exchanges between political parties and young people. He said the two countries should improve the connectivity of cross-border railways and ports, and promote cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investment, energy, green development, and anti-corruption.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was also present at the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)