China, Mongolia, Russia call for business cooperation to boost trade, economic recovery

Xinhua) 10:51, June 09, 2023

ULAN BATOR, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Officials from China, Mongolia and Russia called for promoting trade to bolster economic cooperation and a global recovery on Thursday.

The 16th Economic Forum of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Mongolia, China and Russia kicked off here on Thursday, with the participation of around 500 officials and business people from the three countries.

Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said his council attaches great importance to the trilateral cooperation between China, Mongolia and Russia and stands ready to work with chambers of commerce and industry of the other two countries to strengthen trade ties.

Otgondavaa Amartuvshin, president of the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the three countries are important trade partners and must deepen trilateral industrial and commercial cooperation.

Noting the importance of implementing joint projects, Sergey Katyrin, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia, said that the three sides must improve the business climate and financial ties.

