Senior CPC official meets delegations from Azerbaijan, Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:25, May 30, 2023

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met separately with delegations from Azerbaijan and Mongolia in Beijing on Monday.

Liu met with a delegation led by Tahir Budagov, deputy chairman and head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party.

He also met with a delegation led by S. Odontuya, vice chairwoman of the State Great Hural, Mongolia's parliament, and chairwoman of the Women's Federation of the Democratic Party of Mongolia.

Liu had in-depth exchange of views with the guests on strengthening inter-party exchanges and mutual trust, boosting the development of state-to-state relations and promoting regional peace and cooperation.

