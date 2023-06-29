Chinese premier holds talks with Mongolian PM

Xinhua) 09:49, June 29, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday met with visiting Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene in Beijing, pledging further efforts to deepen political mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Noting that China and Mongolia are important neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, Li said the development of long-term and steady good-neighborliness serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

China is willing to work with Mongolia to faithfully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue to enrich the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership, deepen political mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation, and accelerate the construction of a China-Mongolia community with a shared future to better benefit the two peoples.

Li said China is ready to offer mutual support on issues related to the two countries' core interests and major concerns. As China is advancing Chinese modernization, Li said it is willing to deepen cooperation of various fields with Mongolia, and welcomes the Mongolian side to share the new opportunities brought by China's development.

He urged efforts to synergize strategies in an improved manner, jointly build a high-quality Belt and Road, facilitate trade and investment, and expand cooperation in the mining and energy sectors. He said efforts should also be made to enhance the connectivity of borders and ports, intensify cooperation on desertification control, enhance exchanges in such areas as tourism and education, and promote amity between the two peoples.

China will continue providing assistance to Mongolia to the best of its capacity for the latter's economic and social development, Li added.

For his part, Oyun-Erdene said that strengthening cooperation with China is a priority in Mongolia's foreign policy. Mongolia adheres to the one-China principle, and thanks China for providing valuable support for Mongolia's efforts to fight COVID-19, he said.

Mongolia is willing to deepen cooperation with China in such fields as ports, energy and mining, science and technology, tourism, anti-corruption work, desertification control, urban planning and youth affairs to bring bilateral ties to new heights, Oyun-Erdene said.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Li and Oyun-Erdene witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents on issues such as transportation, finance, quarantine, media, and wildlife conservation.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)