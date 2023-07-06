China-Mongolia border port handles record high goods volume in H1

HOHHOT, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The total volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, has surpassed 16 million tonnes in the first half of this year, the port administration said Thursday.

From January to June, the port handled a total of nearly 16.33 million tonnes of goods, up 200.26 percent year on year, hitting a record high, said the port administration, attributing this growth to intelligent and streamlined customs clearance.

Among these goods, imported coal totaled about 15.78 million tonnes, up 222.71 percent year on year, while imported refined copper powder totaled 434,700 tonnes, a 6.43 percent increase year on year.

Situated in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub on the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor. It handled more than 19 million tonnes of goods in 2022.

