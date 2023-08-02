China-Mongolia border port sees goods volume up 172 pct

Xinhua) 10:54, August 02, 2023

HOHHOT, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The volume of goods handled by Ganqmod Port, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, hit nearly 20 million tonnes in the first seven months of this year, up 172.61 percent year on year.

Notably, the port handled more than 19 million tonnes of imported coal during the period, a surge of 188.55 percent year on year, said the port administration on Tuesday.

Last year alone, the port completed the customs clearance of over 19 million tonnes of goods, more than twice that of 2021. Since the beginning of this year, it has adopted intelligent and streamlined customs clearance measures in a bid to further improve its efficiency.

Situated in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub on the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.

