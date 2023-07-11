China's Ningbo Zhoushan port sees steady cargo throughput growth in H1

Xinhua) 09:44, July 11, 2023

HANGZHOU, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, saw its cargo throughput hit 679 million tonnes in the first half of 2023, up 6 percent year on year, according to the provincial port and shipping administration on Monday.

The port's container throughput exceeded 17.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first half, an increase of 1.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.

The port has prioritized its shipping route layout this year, catering to market demand. It currently operates a total of 301 container routes, 249 of which are international routes.

Its sea-rail intermodal container transport service also saw steady growth in the first six months, handling 808,000 TEUs, up 7 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)