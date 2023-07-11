China's Ningbo Zhoushan port sees steady cargo throughput growth in H1
HANGZHOU, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, saw its cargo throughput hit 679 million tonnes in the first half of 2023, up 6 percent year on year, according to the provincial port and shipping administration on Monday.
The port's container throughput exceeded 17.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first half, an increase of 1.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.
The port has prioritized its shipping route layout this year, catering to market demand. It currently operates a total of 301 container routes, 249 of which are international routes.
Its sea-rail intermodal container transport service also saw steady growth in the first six months, handling 808,000 TEUs, up 7 percent year on year.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
- China-Mongolia border port handles record high goods volume in H1
- China's largest land port sees record railway freight volume
- China's ports advance transformation, upgrading for high-quality growth
- Container throughput at China's ports up 4.8 pct in January-May
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.