China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
Photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows robots transferring containers at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
North China's Tianjin Port handled over 11.35 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in the first half of this year (H1), up 8 percent year on year, setting a new record, the port's operator said on Thursday.
Tianjin Port saw its cargo throughput reach 241 million tonnes during the period, up 2.1 percent year on year, according to the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.
Photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows robots transferring containers at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
This aerial photo shows a cargo ship at a smart container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, July 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows vehicles at a ro-ro dock of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
This aerial photo shows a cargo ship at a smart container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, July 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A ro-ro ship is seen at the berth of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, July 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
- China-Mongolia border port handles record high goods volume in H1
- China's largest land port sees record railway freight volume
- China's ports advance transformation, upgrading for high-quality growth
- Container throughput at China's ports up 4.8 pct in January-May
- In pics: Hunchun highway port in Jilin, NE China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.