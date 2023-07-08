We Are China

China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1

Xinhua) 09:35, July 08, 2023

Photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows robots transferring containers at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

North China's Tianjin Port handled over 11.35 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in the first half of this year (H1), up 8 percent year on year, setting a new record, the port's operator said on Thursday.

Tianjin Port saw its cargo throughput reach 241 million tonnes during the period, up 2.1 percent year on year, according to the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

Photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows robots transferring containers at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo shows a cargo ship at a smart container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, July 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows vehicles at a ro-ro dock of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo shows a cargo ship at a smart container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, July 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A ro-ro ship is seen at the berth of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, July 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

