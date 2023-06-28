In pics: Hunchun highway port in Jilin, NE China

Xinhua) 08:28, June 28, 2023

Trucks leave for Russia at the highway port in Hunchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 26, 2023. Hunchun borders Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and serves as the only port city of Jilin Province to Russia. More than 73,000 counts of persons and over 16,000 counts of vehicles have passed through the Hunchun highway port so far this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Trucks wait to pass the highway port in Hunchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Trucks pass the highway port in Hunchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A traveller boards a tourist bus at the highway port in Hunchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Travellers are pictured at the inbound hall of the highway port in Hunchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Travellers are pictured at the inbound hall of the highway port in Hunchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Trucks wait to pass the highway port in Hunchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Trucks wait to pass the highway port in Hunchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

