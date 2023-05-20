Rotterdam welcomes leading Chinese port group's first European branch

Xinhua) 14:00, May 20, 2023

A cargo ship of COSCO Shipping Lines docks in Dutch Port of Rotterdam, April 20, 2013. (Xinhua/Jia Lirui)

SPG Chairman Huo Gaoyuan explained that his company chose Rotterdam as the location for its first European branch because of the numerous advantages the city has to offer.

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The establishment by Shandong Port Group Co., Ltd (SPG), one of China's leading port operators, of its first European branch has been warmly welcomed here.

"Welcome to Rotterdam," said Anita van der Laan, a senior manager of the Port of Rotterdam authority while delivering a speech at a recent launching ceremony of the SPG's first European branch.

She described the opening of the SPG's first European branch as "an important milestone in the history of our port."

Headquartered in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, the SPG operates four major ports in China -- Qingdao Port, Rizhao Port, Yantai Port and Bohai Bay Port.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows a container ship at the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

With 337 container routes and 84 sea-rail intermodal train services, the port group maintains connections with over 180 countries and regions worldwide.

The investment by SPG in Rotterdam would bring economic benefits to the region and would also enhance ties between China and Europe, van der Laan said, adding: "I am confident that our relationship will thrive and prosper."

Wilbert Lek, managing director of Rotterdam Partners, an investment and promotion agency of the city of Rotterdam, joined van der Laan in welcoming SPG.

The Chinese company's ports and Rotterdam share "a lot of similarities," he said, highlighting potential areas of cooperation, such as energy transition, reducing carbon footprint and promoting a circular economy.

By working together, they aim to "create a better world for our future and our children," he said.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, SPG Chairman Huo Gaoyuan explained that his company chose Rotterdam as the location for its first European branch because of the numerous advantages the city has to offer.

SPG established its first overseas branch in Singapore in February.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows vehicles waiting for shipment at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Jasper Eggebeen, senior manager overseeing supply chain solutions at the Holland International Distribution Council, also congratulated SPG on establishing its first European branch.

Eggebeen said his organization was eager to collaborate with SPG in assisting more Chinese companies in setting up their European supply chains.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)