A glimpse of Qinzhou Port in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:29, May 13, 2023

A crane unloads containers at a railway container distribution center in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 11, 2023. With boosts from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor saw over 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), an increase of 14 percent year-on-year, being transported by the rail-sea intermodal freight trains this year. At present, over 940 kinds of goods can be transported through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, which covers 61 cities in China and reaches 393 ports in 119 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A crane uploads containers at a railway container distribution center in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 11, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a railway container distribution center in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A train, loaded with goods from ASEAN countries, departs from a railway container distribution center in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 11, 2023. This train will arrive at Tuanjiecun Station in southwest China's Chongqing three days later, suggesting over 300,000 TEUs have been transported this year through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

This aerial photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows an automatic container terminal of Qinzhou Port and a railway container distribution center in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

