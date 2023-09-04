China, Mongolia open joint center to curb desertification

Xinhua) 09:57, September 04, 2023

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The China-Mongolia Desertification Prevention and Control Cooperation Center was inaugurated here on Friday.

The center will serve as an important platform for carrying out joint efforts to prevent and control desertification, as part of China's support for Mongolia's afforestation campaign "Billion Trees."

The cooperation plan will also include China's assistance in constructing ecological protection and restoration demonstration areas in Mongolia, promoting China's advanced technologies in afforestation and desertification prevention and control, establishing monitor stations in the Gobi Desert areas, and strengthening cooperation in sandstorm monitoring and early warning.

