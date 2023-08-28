Mongolian companies keen to participate in 4th China-Mongolia Expo

Xinhua) 15:38, August 28, 2023

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Mongolian companies are looking forward to embracing new opportunities, introducing and promoting products in the Chinese market by participating in the upcoming 4th China-Mongolia Expo, said their representatives.

The China-Mongolia Expo, an important platform for promoting economic and trade ties between the two neighbors, is scheduled to take place in Hohhot, capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, from Sept. 6 to 10. At least 500 companies are expected to participate, said the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry.

"Our company was established in 2007. We have always seen the Chinese market as an opportunity," Zesdorj Tuvshinjargal, manager of a Mongolian cashmere manufacturer, MGCashmere LLC, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

That is why in the past, the cashmere manufacturer has continuously participated in expos and related events held in China, Tuvshinjargal said, noting that the company is now going to participate in the Expo for the fourth time in a row.

"We participated in the previous expos with cashmere clothes for adults. Now we are going to participate in this expo with the aim of introducing our newly released children's cashmere clothes to Chinese consumers," she said.

Founded in 2003, Teso Group, operating in business sectors such as food manufacturing, construction, real estate management, finance, investment, export, and tourism services, is one of the largest private enterprises in Mongolia.

"We are looking forward to participating in the 4th Mongolia-China Expo which is expected to be held in the largest scale of its kind amid the post-pandemic recovery. We are fully prepared," said Gantumur Enkhbayar, export director of Teso Group. It is the second time for the company to participate in a row.

Currently, the company is exporting its dairy products to several countries such as China, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

"Of course, China is our company's top export destination. Therefore, through the expo, we are giving importance to studying and understanding our user behavior or to finding out how users interact with our products," noted Enkhbayar.

"We are going to participate in the upcoming expo with a total of 13 types of products. At this expo, we are focusing on presenting our newly launched camel milk drinks and camel milk candy of the 'Mongolian Camel' brand, to Chinese consumers, in addition to the dairy products we have showcased in previous expos," he said.

Khuns Complex LLC, one of the largest meat and meat product manufacturers in Mongolia, is going to participate in the China-Mongolia Expo for the third time in a row, and for the first time as a product exporter.

"We are all happy that the fourth China-Mongolia Expo is coming soon. For us, all preparations for the expo are complete," Tumur-Ayush Battuvshin, CEO of the company, told Xinhua.

The company is expected to display four types of thermally processed sausage products at the upcoming expo.

"We see the expo as an important event that will contribute to the development of the economy, not only for our company but also for our industry," said Battuvshin.

Founded in 1992, the Khuns Complex is now exporting thermally processed sausage products to several countries, including China, Russia, South Korea, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The company has become the first Mongolian company to be officially licensed to export meat products to China.

"In the past, we used to export heat-processed meat and raw meat under quota, but now we produce export-targeted and finished products with added value, technological know-how and innovation," Battuvshin said, noting that the company is working to increase types of its products that it can sell in the Chinese market, which is its target export market.

